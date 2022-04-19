Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 0.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.39. 956,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,820. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

