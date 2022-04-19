Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,350 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Exact Sciences comprises 2.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 125,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. 1,132,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,506. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

