Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,114 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,041. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

