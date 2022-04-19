SaTT Hits Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $119,072.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaTT has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00106253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

