ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.21% of ScanSource worth $55,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $881.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.55. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

