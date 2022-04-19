Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,042. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

