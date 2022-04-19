Scotiabank Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Keyera has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

