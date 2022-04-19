Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.03) to €9.15 ($9.84) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

