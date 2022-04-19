Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.23. Approximately 21,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 937,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.59.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.