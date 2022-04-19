Shield Protocol Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $304,354.68 and $1,487.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.65 or 0.07467112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.81 or 0.99885559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

