Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

