Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Drops By 27.1%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 581,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

