Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Grows By 38.3%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 1,614.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 189,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASZ stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

