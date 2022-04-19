Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Increases By 33.9%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

