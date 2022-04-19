Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Increases By 29.8%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

CCAI stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.