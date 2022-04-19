Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Decreases By 28.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,665,600 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 2,343,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

