Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 27.9%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CLPS Incorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

