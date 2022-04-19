Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Decreases By 26.2%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PMTS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

