Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Drops By 22.6%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

ESSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

