Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Decreases By 33.4%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

CO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,380. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $450.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

