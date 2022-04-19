Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Drops By 24.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,777,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $119.53. 1,167,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.