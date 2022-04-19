Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Expands By 34.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 556,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.

