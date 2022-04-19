Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Decreases By 26.7%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 189,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

