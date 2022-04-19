Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declines By 29.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

