Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declines By 29.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.
In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
