Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Drops By 20.4%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.