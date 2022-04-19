Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Drops By 20.4%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
