Short Interest in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Drops By 29.6%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,692,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 2,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

