Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Expands By 35.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NEGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 3,381,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,679. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

