Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 26.2%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NSFDF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.01.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
