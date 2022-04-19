Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 26.2%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NSFDF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.01.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

