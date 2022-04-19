Short Interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Declines By 24.1%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,501. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

