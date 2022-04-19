Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Grows By 33.1%

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. CIBC upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

SJR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 322,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,389. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

