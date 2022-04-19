Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Increases By 35.3%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE SPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,607.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,270 shares of company stock worth $136,726. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

