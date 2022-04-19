Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Rises By 35.3%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 23,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $82,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at $644,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $136,726. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.