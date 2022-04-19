Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 31.1%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,824. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.