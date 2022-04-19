Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Grows By 46.7%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TLS stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Telos has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TLS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.