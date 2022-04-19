Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expands By 30.0%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 457,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,654. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

