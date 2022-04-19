Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $266.61, but opened at $275.24. Signature Bank shares last traded at $284.98, with a volume of 7,354 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.20.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

