Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Shares Up 3.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.23. 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Signify Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

