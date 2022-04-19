SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.39. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$13.88.

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,242.28.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (Get Rating)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

