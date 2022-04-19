Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 779,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,803,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks and cellular booster systems. The company also provides 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, and data fleet management solutions.

