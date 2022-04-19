Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $209,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,386. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.