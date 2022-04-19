Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.16 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

