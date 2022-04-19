SM Energy (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 816.96 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SM Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SM Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

