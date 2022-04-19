SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SMTGY opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

