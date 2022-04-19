SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SMART Global stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

