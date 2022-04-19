Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives GBX 1,053 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.70).

SMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.24) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.05) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

SMS stock opened at GBX 857 ($11.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 758.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 793.44. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,747.71).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

