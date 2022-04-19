SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stake Lifted by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 633,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,972,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

