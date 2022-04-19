Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonder from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 8.67.

Get Sonder alerts:

Shares of SOND traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 4.73. 347,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.42. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 10.88.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.