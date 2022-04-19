SONM [old] (SNM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88,593.00

SONM [old] (SNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SONM [old] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00105614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

