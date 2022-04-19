SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.05

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBNDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 249335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

