SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.05

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 249335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

