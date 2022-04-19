Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

